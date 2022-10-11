Support Curran for Legislative District 15

The Hon. Rita Curran resides in St. Lawrence County’s legislative District 15, which includes Louisville, Waddington and part of Massena known as local election District 2. Rita is the incumbent candidate running again to retain her seat for county Legislator in District 15.
Rita grew up in Louisville and graduated from Massena Central High School.
She is a member of the New York State Nurses Association. She is a big supporter of veterans and their causes.
She also supports the Second Amendment.
Rita has assisted with a variety of political campaigns and is committed to continuing work for the people of St. Lawrence County and with the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators to maintain the improved economy established by the board’s majority.
Rita Curran wants to keep taxes down.
She continues to work to expand our efforts for tourism and for local business.
And she wants to rebuild our infrastructure to benefit the residents of our county.
She is there as a community leader at meetings, is there to hear your issues and continues to work and fight the opioid challenges that have an effect on all of us in St. Lawrence County.
We urge you to support Rita Curran on Nov. 8 for Legislative District 15.
She works purposely to support you.
Sue Bellor is Massena town supervisor.
