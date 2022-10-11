Support Curran for Legislative District 15

The Hon. Rita Curran resides in St. Lawrence County’s legislative District 15, which includes Louisville, Waddington and part of Massena known as local election District 2. Rita is the incumbent candidate running again to retain her seat for county Legislator in District 15.

Rita grew up in Louisville and graduated from Massena Central High School.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.