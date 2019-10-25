I encourage voters to support Toni Kennedy and Marty Miller in the upcoming election.
Toni Kennedy is running for re-election to the Potsdam Town Board. She has proven herself to be intelligent, hardworking and enthusiastic in performing her duties.
Mr. Miller has been attending board meetings to become acquainted with the issues facing the board. His extensive experiences working for the St. Lawrence County Highway Department would be a welcome perspective.
Ann M. Carvill
Potsdam
The writer is supervisor of the Potsdam Town Board.
