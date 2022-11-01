I am a retired justice of the state Supreme Court and write in support of a candidate for the office of St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court judge.
Surrogate Court deals with estates and guardianships and is highly specialized. It needs a judge who knows the procedures and the law and has demonstrated an ability to meet the needs of the people the court serves.
In choosing a Surrogate Court judge, experience and ability is far more important than political affiliation. That is why I am voting for Judge Michelle Ladouceur and urge my fellow residents to do likewise. As a practitioner in the court and as personal legal assistant to former Surrogate Judge John Richey, Michelle is well qualified to continue as our Surrogate Court judge.
