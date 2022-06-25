As a member of the Conservative Party for more than 30 years, I am asking other registered Conservatives to vote for Surrogate Court Judge Michelle Ladouceur in Tuesday’s primary.
Surrogate Court is an important, specialized court that deals with wills, estates, trusts, guardianships and adoptions. It is a court that requires competent, experienced leadership and management of the complex and heavy caseloads. It is no place for a newbie to be judge.
Michelle Ladouceur has practiced law for 22 years and for the last seven years has been the appointed court attorney for the Surrogate Court. She is by far the most qualified candidate.
That is why the Conservative Party executive committee unanimously endorsed her. On June 3, the state Senate also unanimously voted to appoint Michelle as Surrogate Court judge for our county.
It says something when Conservative, Republican and Democratic state senators overcome petty partisanship to appoint Michelle to an important job requiring expertise and competence. It also says something when all senators from her opponent’s own party vote for Michelle.
Conservative values require voting based on merit and competence. Conservative values mean voting for Michelle Ladouceur.
Bob Blewett
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.