Please consider electing Kevin Liddell as the next supervisor for the town of Waddington. Since returning to Waddington with his family some 13 years ago, I have had the pleasure of getting to know Kevin both professionally and personally.
Kevin and Kelley were in the midst of growing the Seaway Diner and Smokehouse restaurant about the same time Karen and I purchased the hardware store. I got to know Kevin during his numerous Sunday trips to the hardware store for materials and supplies for his many renovation projects at the Smokehouse.
Through our conversations, it became apparent that Kevin and I were very similar in our conservative values. He understands the importance of hard work, fiscal conservatism, community involvement and supporting local businesses.
We are frequent patrons of the Smokehouse and are usually late arrivals. So the restaurant is closing as we finish our meal and we are often the only people left there.
Without fail, Kevin emerges from the kitchen and casual conversation turns to challenges at the local, state or federal level. It is during those conversations that it is apparent that Kevin would be the ideal town supervisor.
Kevin has always gone above and beyond with his tireless commitment to supporting Waddington events such as homecoming, Bassmasters and the carp tournaments. He also is keenly aware of the happenings in Waddington and understands the challenges faced by local governments.
As a former site/civil contractor, he has a working knowledge of heavy equipment and highway construction and maintenance. This is essential for maintaining our highway infrastructure and consumes a significant portion of operating expenses
Kevin is an honest, ethical, humble and considerate individual. I have observed that he listens well, asks appropriate questions, analyzes problems and provides commonsense solutions.
There is no doubt that Kevin will work hard for Waddington, which is why I will be supporting him for town supervisor.
James S. Thew
Waddington
