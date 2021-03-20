Support measure for Ogdensburg Library

As Ogdensburg Public Library card-holders and avid readers, for years we borrowed books, audio books for our trips, digital books for the convenience and were big fans of partnering with the North Country Library System. However, it was not until our granddaughter, then age 3, came to stay with us for six weeks that I was introduced to what a real treasure the library was.
MaKayla and I attended the weekly story hour, and music and movement programs. She was welcomed by staff and children alike. During those hours, there were giggles, smiles, laughter and signs of friendships blossoming.
MaKayla would browse the shelves for that one special book to borrow. It was her very first time.
We attended special programs where she and so many others were introduced to reptiles. Over the next four years when MaKayla would visit Ogdensburg, she would always ask to return to the library. Sophie, the library’s resident turtle, was always the first to be greeted. Then she was off to the children’s room, greeting everyone with “I am back!” and a great big hug.
I found myself truly seeing our library during the time I shared there with my granddaughter. I saw children able to spend supervised visits with parents, folks utilizing computers for job searches and research, others working on puzzles and reading the newspaper, and even those who were able find a safe and peaceful place where they could be comfortable enough to take a nap. Our library has its doors open for all to come in.
We moved from Ogdensburg to Virginia in September, and one of the first things we did was to locate our new library. libraries are vital! Don’t let yours and ours slip away.
Vote “Yes” to support our library.
Diane Clark
Ashburn, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.