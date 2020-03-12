Support needed to keep Watertown vibrant

We congratulate the YMCA on its new adventure with the beautiful, newly planned facilities available to those with paid YMCA memberships or by organizations providing reduced or free memberships if forms are filled out with their private data. We look forward to watching our beautiful city providing and planning for all of our entire community, including those who need our public pools and the city provided opportunities for our youth and their families.
Maintaining our three public neighborhood pools for those who really need a close place and a place where they do not have to fill out forms full of private data is what so many need. Our neighborhoods struggle with activities for all to be a part of, especially in the summer.
The neighborhood pools and summer food/recreational areas help with this. And if done properly, with the much-needed funding they can help lower the stress caused by lack of food, drugs, crime, rental, family and gang concerns. Together we as a community must help provide the means to do so, as our forefathers tried to do in the past.
Failing our neighbors would be the worst thing we could do. We congratulate Watertown Neighborhood Watch for taking the initiative in Neighbors Being Neighborly. From them, many of us have learned so much.
Perhaps downtown can be defined as a neighborhood, and funding from some of the $10 million can be for summer programming because our families are a huge part of the $10 million grant for they are the foundation for defining a community.
Lifelong sustainability. Politics? No. Common sense? Yes.
Debbie and Bill Dermady
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.