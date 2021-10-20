Who is John O’Brien?
John’s mother was a Curran (Veronica) of the local Curran clan that has been part of the fabric of Louisville for many decades. And like the hard-working logging family, John too was raised with solid work ethics and worked alongside his cousins and uncles over the years. He has multi-faceted work experience and came to work for the town of Louisville last October as highway superintendent.
If you get a chance to meet John at the town office or out on the road, do so. You will know immediately what a gentleman and professional he is. Ask anyone who is working with him, and they will tell you what an asset he has been to the town.
If you want a professional, talented, hard-working individual, vote for John on Nov. 2. He has proven himself and deserves to be elected as highway superintendent for the town of Louisville.
Lori Curran
Massena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.