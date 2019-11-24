It’s almost time for the return of Old Newsboys Day, an annual effort by the Watertown Daily Times and the Journal & Republican to help The Salvation Army’s Christmas Fund.
This effort, started in Jefferson County, was brought to Lewis County as well several years ago and, on Friday, Dec. 6, you’ll see it return. We hope you’ll show your support in a way that works for you.
How can you do that?
The easiest way to help is to purchase a copy of the Times or the Journal for a donation of your choice from an “old newsboy” at one of the four locations in Lowville: Kinney Drugs, Tops Friendly Markets, the Four Corners intersection downtown or the intersection by the post office on North State Street.
Another way would be to simply write a check to this effort made out to The Salvation Army and mailed to its offices at 723 State St., Watertown, NY 13601, with “Lewis County Old Newsboys Day” in the memo line.
And finally, volunteer! We’re looking for more volunteers to help with filling one-hour shifts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6. Reach out to me at 315-748-6361 or email jeremiah.papineau@gmail.com to sign up. That one hour you give helps more than you know.
Jeremiah S. Papineau
Lowville
The writer is the former managing editor of the Journal & Republican and coordinator of Old Newsboys Day in Lewis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.