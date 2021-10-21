Everyone knows that Sackets Harbor is a special place. The military history, the beautiful landscape, the lake, not to mention the tight-knit community of locals mixed in with visitors from all over the map.
One local I have had the pleasure to know and work closely with is Mark Pacilio. With his name on the ballot for Sackets mayor next month, voters have an easy decision to make.
Mark is a hard-working, honest, community minded, experienced doer. His experience extends from local to state politics with years of service, contacts and knowledge of how budgets are prepared and how money is allocated for services and projects for the communities he has served.
He listens with interest to others who have ideas and priorities and takes those views into consideration. I am confident that as your mayor, he will continue to be engaged with boards and committees to cooperatively work to make Sackets even better.
When you practice your precious right to vote on Nov. 2, vote for Mark Pacilio for Sackets Harbor mayor. He will continue to serve with pride and integrity, as he always has.
Colleen O’Neill
LaFargeville
The writer is sheriff of Jefferson County.
