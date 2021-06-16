Support Smith for highway superintendent

As the town of Canton highway superintendent, I strongly endorse Steve Smith as my successor. He has worked for the Canton Town Highway Department and with me for many years and works well with the other employees to provide the needed services to the public. It is an important job, and Steve has shown his ability and experience to get the job done right.
There is an upcoming primary for Republican and Conservative voters in the town (and village) of Canton on Tuesday. Steve has my vote! I hope he has your vote, too.
Calvin Rose
Canton
