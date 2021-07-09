To the editor,
TAUNY’s mission is to bring people together across the North Country and beyond by exploring, honoring and celebrating the diverse cultures, skills, and crafts of everyday life in our region. We have heard from many of you this past year that this mission is more meaningful than ever. We are grateful that generous giving allowed us to keep going, step by step.
Over the past 12 months, TAUNY’s board of directors and staff have rethought and adapted the work we do in response to a global pandemic and a changing world.
By expanding our physical and online shops, we increased our commitment to artisans who lost most of their revenue streams.
When visitors couldn’t come to The TAUNY Center, we took The TAUNY Center to them, increasing our presence online through videos, virtual events, and social media.
We moved forward with key projects: a new digital exhibit featuring recipients of our North Country Living Traditions Award, and the launch of a new local food initiative called Folk to Table.
Led by our board of directors, we reimagined the future with the creation of a new strategic plan that emphasizes diversity and inclusion.
Your support now will make it possible for us to continue our work building community, providing income opportunities for artisans, and preserving the stories of North Country people and places for the future. To show your support, donate online at
tauny.org/support, or mail your check to: TAUNY, 53 Main St., Canton, NY 13617. Thank you!
Alan Hersker, President
Jill Breit, Executive Director
