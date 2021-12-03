Supporters give to Trinity Catholic School

Trinity Catholic School was blown away by the support from our extended Trinity family on our One Day of Giving event in November. We were the beneficiary of a generous, anonymous donation of $10,000, if we could match it.
Not only did we match that for a guaranteed $20,000 to kick-start our annual Trinity Fund campaign, but our supporters went well above and beyond for our school! In total, we raised more than $76,000 in one day!
In addition to the $10,000 matching donation, we were also gifted an anonymous donation of $14,000 on that day.
This loving and generous support came from the pockets of current families, former families, grandparents, alumni, local organizations and supporters of Catholic education. While Massena and the surrounding communities make up a large part of our donations (Thank you!), we have supporters from as far as Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Nebraska and California!
How amazing is that? Next year, I’d love to see every state represented!
These much-needed funds, along with proceeds from our Winter Raffle (now running) and Gala (save the date, May 7) go into the general operating fund of TCS. Every penny goes into giving our students the best education they can receive.
It also helps to close the gap between the cost of educating our students and what we receive in tuition and subsidies from our local parishes. You can donate to this fund at any time, if you missed this event.
Although I am in the process of writing thank you notes to each of our donors, I could not continue without pausing to say how appreciative we are of every one of you for the extra time and energy you put into our school. As the saying goes, “It takes a village.”
It absolutely takes every one of our Trinity families, faculty and staff members as well as the kind and generous efforts of our loving donors to keep Trinity thriving. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy 2022!
Sarah Tsibulsky
Massena
The writer is advancement director for Trinity Catholic School in Massena.
