Supporting group could help end the war

Helping the Russian peace movement will help Ukraine now, and help Russia later, if they are to have any future as a nation. Russia’s already had as many troops killed after one month of combat in Ukraine as their former Soviet army lost in 10 years of their winless war in Afghanistan.
OVD-Info is a leading Russian human rights and peace organization, assisting the families of the 15,000-plus arrested for opposing the war in Ukraine and other activities posted on its website. Syracuse University Professor Brian Taylor, an authority on Russia, attests to OVD-Info’s legitimacy, good works and the fact that the public exposure it needs for fundraising won’t make its resistance work any more dangerous than it already is.
Serious Americans exploring ways to help Ukraine during this horrible war also may wish to look at this option. The people of Ukraine deserve our help. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to the late Colin Powell at both Joint Chiefs of Armed Forces and State Department, called this an “excellent idea.”
Roland Van Deusen
Clayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.