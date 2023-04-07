Drawn to the 3/30/23 Plaindealer article “Solar is Needed” we were encouraged. Like so many, while in support of renewable energy, we were concerned about the impact the development of vast solar arrays such as that proposed for Rich Rd. might have on our North Country.
Fortunately, by becoming a “Host Community” the Town of Canton has the opportunity to negotiate to secure financial compensation as well vital environmental protections as these projects move forward. We join with all those who hold our beautiful community dear, in supporting the Canton Town Board and our other representatives in these efforts.
