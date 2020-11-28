Suppressing vote hurt Trump’s campaign

Whether you were enraged at the tyranny of mask mandates or worried about a deadly pandemic, 2020 has not been a peaceful year. In fact, the last four years have been filled with anxiety whether you supported President Donald Trump or not.
The fatigue I was experiencing was overwhelming. Even Trump supporters must have been a little bit tired of being so angry all the time.
That being said, Trump followers are loyal. Anyone who purchases a banner that large and attaches it to their truck or their home is pretty committed.
However, it is time for the banner people to grieve. Trump lost.
For months, Trump kept planting the idea that the election was “rigged.” There is no evidence to support this and has been denied by every investigation into voter fraud including by Kris Krebs, the Trump-appointed Homeland Security director of cyber-security and infrastructure.
He was fired, of course. Not surprising; the Trump administration has had a constantly revolving door. Firings, resignations and criminal convictions created constant turnover in a government that was never fully staffed.
Who will be briefing Biden on foreign affairs or other matters of state? Experienced people are not running things. Whether it’s the Justice Department or the Department of Defense, all those with years of service and dedication to their jobs have either resigned or been fired.
Now, weeks after the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been given the go ahead to begin the transfer of power. Peaceful? I doubt it. Trump is a very vindictive man and a terrible loser. He will place every obstacle possible in Biden’s path.
I’m sure Biden has few delusions about any notion of cooperation from Trump. Instead of relying on the past administration, Biden is hard at work assembling a team of people who are highly qualified and ready to serve. That includes handling the novel coronavirus and a strategy for distributing a vaccine when it becomes available.
This also will entail stopping the spread of infection and making sure hospitals and caregivers have the equipment they need. Rapid testing needs to be expanded so that anyone who wants can get tested.
This transition is happening. Ironically, I believe Trump might have won if he hadn’t tried so hard to suppress the vote.
More and more people became engaged in the electoral process as it became obvious that it was being undermined. When all polling places are closed except for one and the voters still show up even if it means waiting in line for many hours, that’s a message — one that was delivered loud and clear on Election Day.
When I think back and question what may have been Trump’s biggest mistake, I have concluded that he never should have messed with the U.S. Postal Service. Did he think we wouldn’t notice?
Skye Opel
Star Lake
