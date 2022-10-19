Supreme Court candidate asks for support

You are trusted with four votes for state Supreme Court in this election. I humbly ask for one of those votes.
I will be one of four Republican and Conservative candidates seeking one of four seats. I am grounded in my family.
Updated: October 19, 2022 @ 12:05 am
I am one of five children.
I married my college sweetheart. We have our own five children. One is in college; three are in high school; and our youngest is currently in elementary school.
I am committed to the profession. After graduating from Syracuse College of Law, I started my career as a Supreme Court trial lawyer.
I also immediately started teaching part time as an adjunct professor. Over the next 23 years, I spent my entire career in our Supreme Court, trying cases for members of our community.
Virtually all my work has been handling cases where one of our neighbors has been injured when safety or employment rules have been violated. I have argued cases all the way to the highest court in New York state and dedicated countless hours to teaching other lawyers how best to handle their clients’ cases.
In 2016, I was honored to be recognized by our local bar association for an award in recognition of my efforts to educate other practicing lawyers. I am dedicated to excellence. I am one of the very few lawyers who has taken the extra time, effort and testing required to bear the title of a Board-Certified Trial Lawyer.
My race to be a Supreme Court judge has allowed me to be evaluated by local bar associations.
Every bar association that evaluated my candidacy gave me its highest possible rating to serve you as a judge. The largest and oldest rating system for lawyers, called Martindale Hubble, also has given me its highest possible rating.
I am humbled by my experiences. I have had the honor of presenting dozens of very complicated cases to members of our community as they serve on juries.
As a day-to-day practicing lawyer, I know how important legal matters are to the litigants. I have seen their desperation, their need for validation, their total dependence on the good efforts of juries.
That experience, the experience of a real trial lawyer, has taught me the reason why the fundamental right to a fair and impartial jury trial in civil cases is protected in our Bill of Rights. Please vote and consider voting for my experience.
Kevin Kuehner
Syracuse
The writer is a candidate for state Supreme Court justice in the 5th District.
