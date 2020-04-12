Surprise medical billing financially perilous

With the entire nation in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, it puts a bright spotlight on the brave men and women working on the frontlines in our health care system. We owe all our doctors, nurses and medical professionals a huge debt of gratitude and I want to thank them all for keeping us healthy in these trying times.
The epidemic also puts a spotlight on our health care system which certainly isn’t perfect. One issue that absolutely needs to be addressed nationally is what is known as surprise medical billing.
Surprise medical bills often occur when people, who have good insurance, go to a hospital that is in their insurance network. However, what that patient does not know is that these same hospitals are often staffed with sub-contracted providers who are not in a patient’s network.
You can imagine the surprise, and then the dread, that occurs when a huge bill is received from denial of coverage for services that have already been rendered. It’s a bill the patient often cannot afford to pay.
New York has wisely addressed this issue through an arbitration process known as Independent Dispute Resolution that has saved New Yorkers tens of millions of dollars to date. However, there is no national legislation to remedy this practice. As someone who travels often, this is particularly disturbing.
Having to go to the hospital is stressful enough. The same stress should not apply months later when you open your mailbox and find a massive bill waiting for you.
Congress needs to look to New York and adopt IDR nationally. We need a health care system that looks out for the consumers and puts patients, not insurance companies, first.
Kerry Dorsey
Oswego
