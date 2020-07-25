Surprise medical bills need to be resolved

Fighting a medical issue is always tough.
Fighting your insurance company can be even tougher. I know, as I speak from experience.
Recently, I was recovering from a medical procedure done here in New York. During my recovery, I traveled to Florida and needed routine aftercare.
For 10 weeks, I went to a medical center for about half an hour. The treatment was excellent and, thankfully, I recovered.
What happened next shocked me. I started receiving huge bills for thousands of dollars per treatment. As someone with health insurance, I was confused and angry.
It turns out this is known as a surprise medical bill and it happens all too often. After fighting and some negotiation, I was able to reach a settlement, but the stress of the fight was nearly worse than the medical procedure that caused it.
And it happens all over the country.
Had I stayed in New York, the issue would have been resolved through something called Independent Dispute Resolution.
However, only New York and Texas utilize it.
IDR is a bipartisan proposal that uses a neutral third-party to determine the fair market value for medical treatment in billing disputes.
It takes patients out of the middle.
This needs to be the law in all 50 states. We need U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Congress to pass IDR so that it’s the law of the land. Travel shouldn’t come with the surprise of a medical bill you should never have had in the first place.
Bernie Henderson
Oswego
