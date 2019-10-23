I had the privilege of working with Sue Bellor on the Massena Memorial Hospital Board of Managers, and she was a strong and effective board member who was not afraid to ask questions.
She will be transparent and make a positive impact on the Massena Town Board.
I hope you will join me in supporting Sue Bellor for Massena Town Board on Nov. 5.
Dave Maclennan
Massena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.