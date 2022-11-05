Susan Duffy the one who gets things done

As you prepare to vote on Tuesday, I pray that you consider someone I have known my entire life: Susan Duffy! This lifelong friend has proven to be a loyal, trustworthy, honest candidate for state Assembly! Vote for a woman of strong character whom I have known almost my whole life.
Susan Duffy is a family-focused woman who works hard and stays focused on the goal of the project at hand, which I have observed to be more than just communities but our families! Susan surrounds herself with creative and smart people who also get the job at hand done. This is a time when we need do-ers, and this is the woman to get things done.
