The U.S. Constitution begins, “We the people,” suggesting the entirety of the new nation came together to speak with equal authority. In 1787, however, “people” only meant free, white men.
Luckily, our Constitution allows for correcting the narrow view of humanity held by the privileged white men who wrote it. But systemic discrimination, most especially racism, continues to violate American values.
Some recent studies comparing beliefs about racial economic equality find that white Americans see our society as much fairer than it is.
For instance, study participants believed that if an average white household was worth $100, an average black household would be worth $85 when the answer was $5, according to federal statistics.
Not faced with daily injustice, whites are inclined to see the race problem in America more optimistically or as not existing at all. And the wealthier they are, research shows, the less they see.
Hopefully, the recently filmed death of George Floyd and worldwide protests will awaken the unaware.
It is not enough, and probably never was, to say I am not a racist. We all need to be anti-racist and stand as part of a more inclusive, more diversified “We the people.”
Karen Lago
Clayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.