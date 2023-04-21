Take precautions through local work zones

As spring makes its way to the north country, it’s time for us to get back to doing what we do best: maintaining the nearly 3,500 miles of state-owned highway and the 400 state-owned bridges that make up the five counties of the north country.
As that effort gets underway, folks will begin to see work zones across the region and across the state. Locally, we are undertaking the replacement of the Chaumont Bay bridge, the rehabilitation of the Coffeen Street bridge in Watertown as well as the rehabilitation of the I-81 bridges in southern Jefferson County. In addition to those projects, there are many smaller projects starting up, and our highway maintenance forces will begin their summer work program. This includes mowing and guiderail repair efforts and paving projects across all five counties.
The one common feature of all projects, regardless of size, is the need for delineated work zones, which are not established to be an inconvenience to everyone who’s in a hurry. Work zones are established so that those rebuilding or repairing our highways and bridges can do so safely — and so those traveling through the work zones have a well-defined and safe avenue for passage.
The Department of Transportation spends a good deal of time and effort to establish well-engineered work zones. And despite our best efforts, every year there are work zone intrusions resulting in injury and property damage — or worse.
We want everyone to enjoy the north country summer and are asking that everyone who drives through a work zone, regardless of where it is, does so attentively, without distraction and with a little patience. Our highway workers are doing the best they can to make your traveling experience as safe and smooth as possible. Let’s all make sure their day is as safe and smooth as possible, too.
Work zone safety is something we take seriously as we would like to see everyone go home safely at the end of the day. So instead of thinking of the summer months as Construction Season, let’s think of it as Work Zone Safety Season. And together, let’s make sure we all go home safe at the end of the day.
The writer is regional director of Region 7 for the state Department of Transportation.
