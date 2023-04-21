Take precautions through local work zones

As spring makes its way to the north country, it’s time for us to get back to doing what we do best: maintaining the nearly 3,500 miles of state-owned highway and the 400 state-owned bridges that make up the five counties of the north country.

As that effort gets underway, folks will begin to see work zones across the region and across the state. Locally, we are undertaking the replacement of the Chaumont Bay bridge, the rehabilitation of the Coffeen Street bridge in Watertown as well as the rehabilitation of the I-81 bridges in southern Jefferson County. In addition to those projects, there are many smaller projects starting up, and our highway maintenance forces will begin their summer work program. This includes mowing and guiderail repair efforts and paving projects across all five counties.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.