Taxpayers maintain county’s fiscal health

I would like to congratulate Kevin Acres on his retirement from the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators. But I question his statement that the county’s fiscal health has been achieved without any increase in taxes.
Since Dec. 1, 2013, the county has been collecting an additional 1% sales tax. That amounts to at least $5 million to $7 million a year in added taxes. Over the last eight years that would amount to at least $40 million to $56 million of added taxes for the county.
These monies are what has allowed the county to carry $38 million in unallocated funds. And not once have I heard any county legislator giving the credit to the residents (and taxpayers) of the county for the fiscal health of our county.
So enjoy your retirement Mr. Acres. And by the way: You all are welcome.
John Pratt
Gouverneur
