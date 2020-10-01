Teacher is one of best in our school system

Having seen all the bad press that teacher Patti Bailey has received, I find it absolutely necessary that someone speak up for her. She is one of the kindest people in the school system.
I’m a parent of a former student of hers and witnessed firsthand how aware she is of other people’s feelings. If any part of the information regarding the situation is true, you can be assured there was no malice on Miss Bailey’s part. Where are other parents who have personally witnessed this teacher’s kindness and thoughtfulness?
Shame on our school system for not standing behind her. Shame on her fellow teachers for not backing her.
Susan Zimmerman
Watertown
