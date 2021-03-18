Team did a great job administering vaccines

We would like to publicly express our gratitude to Kinney Drugs for its method of organization in administering the COVID-19 vaccinations.
We received both our vaccines at the Gouveneur Community Center in February. We were impressed by their efficiency, their greetings and attitude, and the overall atmosphere. From the welcome, through the entire process, it was a pleasant experience!
The volunteers were friendly, accommodating, efficient and did their jobs extremely well. They set the bar at such a high standard that other organizations should review and follow this example.
Thank you to all involved.
George & Jacki Basara
Castorland
