Teamwork helped pass the library measure

Thank you to all within the Ogdensburg City School District who came out to support our Ogdensburg Public Library!
This overwhelming pro vote for our library is due to the amazing referendum team, which the Board of Trustees set in motion.
Two of the trustees took up the helm.
This team consisted of two main committees: PR & Marketing and Phone Bank.
The PR & Marketing Committee was led by Lin Griffin along with Laura Pearson and Karen Wright.
The Phone Bank was led by Tom Lawrence along with Jana Norris, Christine Becker and Paula Jacques.
Tom organized a 20-member phone bank with script and a weekend timeline in which to complete the calls.
The other working members included Kathy Lawrence (trustee and recording secretary), Brenda Trivilino, Cindy Lyons-Hart, Ed Lavarnway (editor of Friends Quarterly News Letter), Ann Lesperance (trustee), Dorian Lenney-Wallace (children’s librarian), Penny Kerfien (library director), Marc Boyer (trustee), Tom Hannan (trustee), Jim Reagan and myself (trustee and chair).
There were many “behind the scene” volunteers who helped in one way or another, too.
This team met weekly, with our secretary taking copious notes.
We developed our plan and then set it in motion.
Individual committees met with their members prior to our Friday meetings.
Information was reported out to the entire committee each Friday.
Each person on our team was committed to our task:
Save our library!
Every month, the Referendum Committee reported its progress to the Board of Trustees and Friends of the Library.
Communication flowed freely between board and committee.
Together we did it thanks to our devoted, methodical, tireless team!
You were amazing, and together we found success!
Cheryl Ladouceur
Ogdensburg
The writer is a member of the Ogdensburg Library Board of Trustees.
