Tedra Cobb flip-flops on important issues

Tedra Cobb stated in December 2019 that she supported the impeachment of President Trump. Now that the impeachment hoax is over, Tedra flip-flopped her stance on the issue. In December, Tedra would have voted to impeach and remove the president if she had the opportunity. She claimed that she would have voted with Democratic leaders like U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi in the House.
In early February, Tedra was asked by a reporter about impeachment and said, ‘‘No, I don’t support his removal from office.” How ignorant does Tedra think north country voters are? We read her statements and wonder what she really believes or would do. The fact is that Tedra lied once again to north country voters. I wonder how her liberal Hollywood donors like Rosie O’Donnell will react.
This is a continuing pattern from Tedra. She previously flip-flopped about banning assault weapons, USMCA and Medicare for All. Tedra Cobb seems to be in favor of what is currently popular. If what’s popular changes tomorrow, so will Tedra Cobb change.
It is frightening to think what she’d do in Washington. I hope the voters see through her lies this November.
I’m glad this impeachment sham is over and Congress can get back to work for the American people.
A question someone should ask Tedra Cobb is: Where are you this year on the Second Amendment? Are you still in line with U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Pelosi?
Hank Ford
Colton
The writer is chairman of the St. Lawrence Conservative Party and chairman of the New York State Conservative Party Northern Region.
