As a longtime north country resident, I write to encourage voters to support a representative who understands the north country and its social and environmental life and one who defends our jobs, our children, our elders, our health and our place.
I’ve seen Tedra Cobb work for us in the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, for our local schools when they were threatened and for neighbors when they needed help. She is honest, compassionate, tough and willing to work in a bipartisan way for us.
She is committed to the north country and not beholden to a political party, wealthy corporations or a dysfunctional ideologue. We deserve a government that works. It’s time. Vote with heart. Thank you.
Tom Van de Water
Colton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.