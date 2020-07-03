I don’t consider myself to be a very politically active person. I usually don’t care for political talk, nor do I get involved.
However, I foresee this upcoming election for our congresswoman to be too important to stay silent. I feel very strongly that we need U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik to stay in office.
Since 2014, I’ve watched Elise grow into such a strong voice for the north country. The way she carries herself in interviews, hearings and speeches is inspiring. She sets such a strong example for our young people and shows every day that hard work in the north country can take you anywhere you want to go.
Again, I’m not a widely political person, but Tedra Cobb just simply isn’t right for NY-21. She wants to crush the Second Amendment and raise taxes for those of us who are already over-taxed in this state.
With her values, it’s hard to believe that she is actually from our district. Her values do not hold up to true members of the north country.
Luckily, Elise’s values do. And that’s why she has my vote in November.
Tyler Henry
Copenhagen
