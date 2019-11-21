Tedra Cobb won’t kowtow to party leaders

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Coffee with Your Congresswoman events showed how inept she is as a representative of the people in the 21st Congressional District!
Throughout one of the meetings, she flipped back and forth on issues from health care to the war in Syria. Her loyalty to north country folks is whichever way the wind blows. When questioned on health care and why she wants to take away the Affordable Care Act, she responded, “I don’t like the way they did it!”
This being said, she doesn’t have a plan of her own nor does any other person in her party. Again, pre-existing conditions are ruled out by her and she hangs her hat on President Donald Trump, who has made promise after promise about giving us “the best health care plan we ever had!”
Like Trump, Elise Stefanik shifts views faster than the speed of light. Lying seems to be contagious as her stories look more like something Pinocchio would have said. Supporting our troops one minute and then giving in to Trump while our troops are put in jeopardy by his whims!
The north country needs strong leadership from someone who doesn’t kowtow to party leaders! Tedra Cobb is that person, and she has proven credentials of taking care of the people and not party leaders.
Cobb’s career has been one of caring for the needs of everyone without regard to party affiliations. Serving St. Lawrence County, she showed this time and time again. I urge my fellow north country voters to elect Tedra Cobb for the 21st Congressional District in 2020.
Gary Philip Guido
Ticonderoga
