Tenney has betrayed vets, military families

Over the years we have seen politicians use veterans, service members and their families for photo ops, platitudes and catch phrases. Whereas we do not mind when people thank us for our service and sacrifice, what does bother us is being used for a political gain and then forgetting about us when it is important.
It has been said that you must take care of your veterans because you will never know when you will need them again. This has been lost on one member of Congress: Claudia Tenney, who is now seeking to represent the state’s new 24th Congressional District, the Lake District.
U.S. Rep. Tenney has betrayed our veterans and military families in three ways.
First, she voted against the PACT Act. This would have given additional benefits to retiring service members.
She said in her explanation for the vote that she opposed the bill because it would be too confusing to veterans. It is one thing to not vote for something; it is another to believe that veterans and service members are not intelligent enough to understand their benefits. As someone who worked closely with the Soldier for Life Program, this is not true at all.
Second, she voted against the Burn Pit Registry. Burn pits are a cause for breathing disorders among service members for decades.
The excuse here is that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs does not have enough money to serve Veterans. My response is that there are few more important things than keep the promises to our veterans.
Finally, she has voted against Rural VA funding; hence, she contradicted herself on the logic of not supporting burn pits.
Again, veterans and military families do not need photo ops or nice sayings; they need action.
Better pay, solving the housing crisis, funding family programs and listening to commanders is a better way to serve them.
Claudia Tenney is the only member of the New York congressional delegation who thinks this way.
