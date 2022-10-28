Tenney is best choice for upstate New York

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is a fighter for upstate New York, and her record supports it. Let’s Look at Claudia’s record.
Protecting our Second Amendment rights:
■ Led the brief to successfully overturn New York state’s unconstitutional gun laws at the U.S. Supreme Court.
■ Sponsored HR-6945 to stop President Joe Biden’s gun registry (March 25).
■ “A” Rating the NRA, gun owners and New York State Rifle & Pistol Association.
Securing our Southern border:
■ Voted “No” on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s HR-6 Amnesty bill (May 19, 2021).
■ Sponsored a bill to stop taxpayer money being given to illegal immigrants (May 2).
■ Sponsored HR-5759 to deport and remove dangerous illegal immigrants.
Fighting against the “woke” agenda:
■ Original sponsor of HR-1136, the women’s Bill of Rights to protect women’s sports and restrooms.
■ Voted “No” on HR-5, Nancy Pelosi’s equality act.
■ Did not vote and is not a sponsor of HR-1440, the Fairness for All Act.
Fighting for life in Congress:
■ Never voted for taxpayer funded abortions or to fund Planned Parenthood.
■ Sponsor of HR-18, the no Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act.
■ Sponsor of HR-1011, the Life at Conception Act (March 26, 2021).
Ms. Tenney has already done an outstanding job in the state Assembly and the U.S. House of Representatives supporting our values. She is the right choice to continue her fight for upstate New York in Congress.
Please join me and vote for Claudia Tenney for Congress on Nov. 8.
Annie Chwiecko
Canandaigua
