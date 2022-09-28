Tenney spreading falsehoods about voting

Most people across this district — whether they live in one stoplight towns or busy cities, raising a family or are retired, native or newcomer — believe our democracy is based on every vote counting and voters deciding elections. U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney disagrees because she continues to spread the Big Lie and not accept the legitimacy of the 2020 election results, according to her Twitter account.
Her attack on democracy continues with her refusal to acknowledge that the Jan. 6 insurrection was a crime, incited by the president of the United States at the time. U.S. Capitol police officers died that day defending our temple of democracy, and she calls the hearings that have revealed the truth all a hoax.
