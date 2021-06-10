To the editor,
The Ogdensburg Garden Club owes a huge thank you to forty-four Ogdensburg area residents who sponsored the summer hanging baskets so far this year. The baskets were placed by the City DPW on Tuesday, June 1, the day after Memorial Day and they will be watering and caring for them throughout the summer. Another huge thank you to them for pitching in to help when we needed it.
While we are thanking folks we also need to give a big shout out to Tyler O’Grady and the BOCES horticulture students who planted all our baskets for us.They did a great job, and the baskets looked wonderful when they were hung.
The following people donated baskets in honor or memory of loved ones:
Ann Groome for Ruth & Earl Sukeforth
Donna Pirie for Keitha Tupper
Art & Dee Hurst for Myrtis Ashley
Debra Hannan for Lois Chase
Belgard & Finney family for Marion Belgard
Nancy Skiff for Virginia Cox, David Byers and Bud Skiff
Barbara & Steve Krauz for Serena (Sally) Cross
Marlene Smith for Shirley Perry
Jennifer Smith for Rita Smith
Mary Lou Ashley for Myrtis Ashley
Cindy & Jim Lyons-Hart for Betty & Al Lyons, Lucy & Jim Hart
Sandy Porter for Kathleen Porter
Alka Shrivastava for Rajni Lant Shrivastava
Jack & JoAnne Backus for Mort & Marie Backus, Joseph & Jennie Ward
Sarah Gilmour for Irma Markert
Francine Naccarato for Rose Naccarato & Joan Anastasio
Katherine Hannan Wears for Tom & Kay Hannan
Mike & Marita Looney for mothers Angela Helfen & Marjorie Looney
Luanne Herzog for Mary Pirie
Nancy Bouchard for Ann O’Neil
Sue Ellen McAdam for Martha Ellen Fisher
Rose Demers for Serena Cross
Phil & Paula Jacques for Hank & Winnie Bouchard and Marjorie Jacques
Jim & Wendy Flood for our moms
William Flynn for Suzanne Urban
Shirley Burns for Alice Burns & Grace Ames
Patricia E. Bell for Royce Timothy Bell
June Ross for Ronald Ross & Patrick Hackett
Andrew Wells for Everett Wells
Donna Bentley for Jean Sealey
Karlyen Manke for Denise Pitcher
Lee Jones for Paul & Laura Jones
Maple City Insurance for Andrea Bellinger
Others who gave with no designated honoree include:
Blue Heron Realty
Lynn & Char Widrick
Virginia Leamy
Phil & Mary Cosmo
Dr. Edward & Linda Tiernan Smith
Roberta Hagerty
Mike Skelly/JMS Contractors
Andy Fritz
Mary LaComb
Wilder-Forsythe Agency
An anonymous donor
The Garden Club is most grateful to all who have supported this summer beautification project and made it possible. We hope all will enjoy the baskets on State and Ford Streets during the summer. Somehow it is especially gratifying this summer, after we have all been cooped up for so long, to be able to add a touch of beauty to our city.
Thank you again to all who have helped make it possible.
Ogdensburg Garden Club volunteers also maintain our major gardens in the City, and we invite you to stop by and see them, maybe take a stroll around the grounds at Library Park we plant and take care of the plantings around the Gazebo, the two large gardens on either side of the statue, and the gardens at the front entrance to the library. If you cross the street you can visit the gardens at Kids Place, part of the Remington Museum and where our Youth Garden Club members work and learn. Strolling toward the river you can find the Agarwal Garden next to the Dobisky Center. And finally, if you drive out Rt. 37 toward Morristown you will see the Arterial Garden just past the United Helpers complex of buildings and at the turnoff to Main St. Many of the plants in these gardens are grown for us in the horticulture program at Riverview Prison. It is their willingness to participate in this way that enables us to afford the variety of flowers we enjoy. We thank them for their years of cooperation and generosity.
It’s a beautiful time of year to be outdoors and enjoy the place we live. We hope these gardens can add to your enjoyment. Come and see them!
Thank you.
Lin Griffin
Ogdensburg Garden Club President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.