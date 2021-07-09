To the editor,
The girls and adults of Brownie Girl Scout troop 50376 would like to thank Penny Kerfien, director of the Ogdensburg Public Library, and her staff, for providing space in Library Park and in the library’s auditorium for our meetings this year. The space allowed the girls to enjoy the Brownie Girl Scout program, including crafts, badges, and outdoor activities, while following COVID protocols. We had a great year.
Sincerely,
Kathy Lawrence
Co-leader, Troop 50376
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.