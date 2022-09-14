Thank you to all who attended clerks event

I am writing to extend a huge thank you to the members of the St. Lawrence County Municipal Clerks Association that attended the town of Massena’s SLCMC dinner on Sept. 8.
It was a pleasure having you come to our town.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 12:43 am
I am writing to extend a huge thank you to the members of the St. Lawrence County Municipal Clerks Association that attended the town of Massena’s SLCMC dinner on Sept. 8.
It was a pleasure having you come to our town.
The evening had a few minor issues, and for that I apologize.
Nonetheless, we had an excellent time, and we hope you did as well.
Massena Town Clerk Jeannine Brouse and I would not have been able to accomplish this without the help of Leann and William Kane, owners and operators of Eyland’s restaurant located at the Quality Inn on West Orvis Street here in Massena.
It was short notice, but they and their staff went above and beyond to provide excellent food and top-notch service!
I appreciate that they were able to roll with some unexpected guests who didn’t RSVP.
But as they stated, the more the merrier.
Our waitress, Sarah, was phenomenal!
She was very attentive and much more organized than I.
You did an amazing job!
Lastly, I also would like to thank Linda Pecore, owner of the North Raquette Greenery located at 10 Trippany Road here in Massena.
The Mums she provided made the perfect door prizes.
Again, thank you for all you do for us and our communities.
Sean P. Lynch
Massena
The writer is deputy clerk for the town of Massena.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.