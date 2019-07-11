Thank you to everyone in village of Clayton

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to you, the people of Clayton, for your support of this amazing village. Clayton has been my home for nearly 10 years, and I have never felt prouder to be a part of a community. You all have an abundance of love, pride and support for this village; I appreciate that you have welcomed me into your community and allowed me the privilege of serving you as trustee and deputy mayor. I have resigned from my position on the village board but want to let you all know just how much I appreciate the time I’ve spent in public service these past few years.
Nearly 10 years ago, when my wife and I became permanent residents in Clayton, we were overwhelmed with the generosity of this community. Having lived out West in California, Oregon and Montana prior to calling Clayton home, I could only imagine the sense of community and camaraderie that we’ve felt here. I’ve always dreamed of small town living where everyone knows each other, looks out for one another and supports the community as a whole. What we have here in Clayton is something so special and precious; I am truly thankful to call this place home.
I’d like to say a special thank you to others who have served along with me during my five years on the village board. Thank you to Chief of Police Kevin Patenaude and Department of Public Works Superintendent Terry Jones for your unwavering support of this community. Thank you to all past and present trustees, most especially those of you who have not been afraid to share opposing views and have challenged my beliefs. Thank you Sen. Patty Richie and former Assemblywoman Addie Jenne for your support of the village of Clayton. A big thank you to Mayor Norma Zimmer; serving with you has been the highlight of my time on the board. And most importantly, thank you to my wife, Lori, for enduring missed dinners, evening phone calls and time spent in meetings.
Finally, I must thank my fellow residents of the village of Clayton for your belief in me and for allowing me to represent you in local government. Without all of you and the love you share for this community, this little village would not be what it is today.
Tony Randazzo
Clayton
