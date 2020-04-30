Thanking everyone who makes life easier

“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.” This might be an appropriate quote right now.
As I watched a trash collector come to my front porch this morning and pick up my lone bag from my rather large container, I felt the need to say “Thank you” to all those who help make my life easier by doing their much-needed tasks on a daily or weekly basis without much recognition for it. This includes my newspaper delivery person who used to bring it to my front door in all kinds of weather. Lately, an apparent substitute finds it easier to throw to wherever it lands, requiring this 83-year-old to dress appropriately and go outside to retrieve it in snow, rain, etc.
I must add that I have cherished my newspaper every day for many years. I strongly support them.
In conclusion, I need to add the lady who picks up my mail for me and brings it to home each week so I don’t need to go out in these troubling times. She is an angel in disguise.
Thank you to all those angels among us. Stay safe!
We don’t all have mail delivery to the house. We have post office boxes at the post office. I love this village!
Laura Dean
Waddington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.