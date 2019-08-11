I would like to take an opportunity to thank all those involved for making the Massena Little League Rotary Tournament a success this past weekend. Thank you to the Massena rotary club for sponsoring the event every year. We hosted 18 total teams through the weekend and provided one of the best tournaments in the area. This was possible due to the generosity our local businesses who sponsor a team or sign through out the year! Without your support none of this would be possible.
Thank you to Haas Fayad, Massena DPW superintdant and his staff for assisting us, Mike Mccabe and the public recreation, Chief Adam Love and the Massena Village Police, Chief Matt Rourke and the St. Regis Tribal Police Department for the tower light, the New York State Department of Transportation for tower lights, the U.S. Border Patrol and Jeff Tyo from Perras Excavating for their tower lights which allowed for the home run derby! To Molly Clough from Carothers and Clough and Chris Herrick from Whalen, Davey and Looney who donated proceeds for the firework show. Thank you to Youngs Explosives for an outstanding firework show, hard to find any around here that would compare.
Thanks to all the volunteers , especially Phil Lashomb, Mark Perry and Kevin Hartigan who maintain our equipment and fields all year and those who assisted through out the year and tournament. Thanks to the umpires who controlled every aspect of the games and endured hot temperatures and long days to ensure quality baseball was played. Thanks to Curt Wood and David Cappione from Cappiones Beer Distributors for the schedule banners. Thanks to all the spectators and players who travelled to Massena to view its beauty and display great sportsmanship. Thank you to Donnita Firnstein and Dave Gravlin who maintained and prepared a flawless schedule! I know I may have missed someone and If I did I apologize, there are just to many people to thank. We are very fortunate in Massena as it was displayed how great it can be when everyone contributes and works together to produce such a great tournament.
Congratulations to the south Jefferson Blizzards for winning the 10u division and the Plattsburgh Roos for winning the 12u division.
I look forward in growing this tournament and making it even better in future years. Thanks again to all those involved!
Peter Firnstein
Massena
The writer is the Massena Little League president.
