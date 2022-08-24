Thanks for help moving veterans memorial

The Town of Pierrepont Veterans Memorial Fund would like to thank all the local businesses and individuals who helped as we moved our memorial from its original location at the Pierrepont Town Museum to its new location in Pierrepont at County Routes 29 and 24. It would have been very difficult without all their help.
Local businesses that provided materials for the project were Franklin Mackin (gravel), Jim Sheehan (stone), JP Building Supply (re-rod and building supplies), Taylor Concrete (mortar and concrete blocks) and Triple A Building Center in Canton (building supplies). Kevin and Allen Tupper provided an on-site water tank and moved our sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.