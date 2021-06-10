To the editor,
Thank you citizens for supporting the Ogdensburg City Library.
I appreciate that many of you voted yes to keep the public library open and where it is now. This will allow my sister to still have a place for her troop to meet. But most importantly, people will not spend their money on buying books when they can just go to the library and loan them out.
By having it stay open, kids will still be able to study and learn together at the library.
Thank you,
Sophie Nugent
Ogdensburg
