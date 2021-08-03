To the editor,
I would like to thank the Kelly family for their kind words in a recent letter in The Journal.
I would also like to expand on the concept of the “GARDEN AREA” of the memorial as well. Everyone of us at the dedication had our own story about Chuck but here is one that I’m pretty some of us didn’t know. I didn’t get the opportunity to explain it during the dedication.
Chuck Kelly, while not a traditional gardener, did indeed have an eye for the intrinsic value of gardens. Which explains why we included so many plants surrounding the hardscape. We have over 250 plants with over 25 genus and species of perennials, shrubs, and trees for the family and public visitors. It is ours now to enjoy and maintain to the best of our ability. Maybe even pull a weed or two.
Thank you.
Ed Basta
