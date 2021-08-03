To the editor,
I would like to give a big shout out to all the men and women who were out answering the calls that came in from the storm last week. This is one of the many reasons we live in St Lawrence County.
First, there were a well over 100, 911 calls that came in, in a very short time that were dispatched out due to this storm. The crew of dispatchers that worked that night did an outstanding job. It definitely shows the pride they take in the work they do.
Second, every first responder in the county manned their stations and climbed in to trucks to answer the call as they came in. They performed a scene size up, made the scene safe, then reported back to dispatch on the status of said call. Almost all of these first responders are volunteers who work all day. Who then, made sure we all were safe that night, and got our roads and streets opened back up again.
Third, to the line crews that were put on stand by and then thrown into action quickly as the storm hit. They work well with our 911 dispatchers and with all of our first responders. They ran all over the county to make every scene safe again. Some will have to go back to finish what they weren’t able to accomplish on first run.
Hats off to all our 911 dispatchers, fire departments, EMS crews, law enforcement and linemen crews that have answered the call not only that night but every night we need them too.
Thank you all for your service and dedication to St. Lawrence County.
Matthew R. Denner
St. Lawrence County Director of Emergency Services & Fire Coordinator
