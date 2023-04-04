The age of the foundry is coming to a close

The manufacturing industry — like the automotive, aviation, social media and retail industries — is going high tech. The production of durable goods will come from an assortment of 200-plus powders, including most metals, that are melted with high tech lasers guided by artistic intelligence, cloud-stored software and machine intelligence.
Once the software of a piece is engineered, the software goes into an online cloud so it can be used anywhere worldwide. This high tech system will fill orders on demand and eliminate inventories.
