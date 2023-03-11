The Goldenaires say thank you for help

The Goldenaires Chorus would like to thank the St.Lawrence County public for making our “singing valentines” fundraising deliveries such a great success on the 14th. Not only was the weather sunny and bright: our deliveries were well received, fun, and as special as ever. Our three quartets delivered nearly 40 requests throughout St.Lawrecne County.
All monies, as in the past, will go to deserving high school seniors who apply by April 1st. All details for the applications for the money awards have already been sent to all St.Lawrence County BOCES high school guidance and music departments. Seniors that have a special interest/talent in music(i.e.good experiences in their school play(s); orchestra; chorus; or community shows…and, show leadership in their school and/or local communities) should apply.
Last year The Goldenaires were able to give 4 awards of $400 each to: Hannah Richards of St.Lawrence C.S.; Caleo Fronts of Madrid-Waddington C.S.: Grace Austin of Potsdam C.S.: and Cole Odenhahl of Madrid-Waddington C.S. There were 12 outstanding applicants in all.
We would also like to thank our reliable florists for the dozen roses each supplies…Whites Flowers on Miner St. in Canton; The Flower Girls on Rte. 58 in Gouverneur; Downtown Florist on St. Andrews St. in Massena; and Waddington Blooms on Lincoln Ave./Rte 37 in Waddington. And, Price Chopper was ready to back up with a dozen roses if needed. Candies were donated by Kinney Drug’s in Canton.
Lastly, our men’s chorus is always looking for new voices…so if you like singing(Barbershop in particular)…we would love to have you visit us Tues. nights at 7:00 pm at the United Helpers Senior and Independent Living Facility on Sullivan Drive in Canon NY(just beyond the Little League Park) off of State St. You might be able to help us…”KEEP THE WHOLE WORLD SINGING.” Call Ben at 315-386-2028 for more information or if you would like to make a donation to our “singing valentines” award program
