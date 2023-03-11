The Goldenaires say thank you for help

A Goldenaires quartet, Mike Morgan, Jim Michaelson, Stan Smith and Michael Legacy deliver a Singing Valentine to Dorothy Adams, 94, of Star Lake. Photo provided Star Lake. We are with Dorothy Adams (age 94). I will have a letter of

The Goldenaires Chorus would like to thank the St.Lawrence County public for making our “singing valentines” fundraising deliveries such a great success on the 14th. Not only was the weather sunny and bright: our deliveries were well received, fun, and as special as ever. Our three quartets delivered nearly 40 requests throughout St.Lawrecne County.

All monies, as in the past, will go to deserving high school seniors who apply by April 1st. All details for the applications for the money awards have already been sent to all St.Lawrence County BOCES high school guidance and music departments. Seniors that have a special interest/talent in music(i.e.good experiences in their school play(s); orchestra; chorus; or community shows…and, show leadership in their school and/or local communities) should apply.

