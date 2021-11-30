The GOP is sacrificing itself to hurt Biden

Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Jacob Javits, Nelson Rockefeller, John Lindsay, Colin Powell. There have been many great Republicans. Where have all the good ones gone?
The ex-president from Mar-A-Lago is purging them all. Toe The Donald’s line or else. His new, custom corrupt GOP, even extending this far north now, receives its daily brainwashing from Fox News.
Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn now tells us, “Global elites created COVID,” and millions believe him. These anti-vax Lemmings for Trump will sacrifice themselves and their children just to keep the virus alive through President Joe Biden’s first, and thereby only, term.
It should be obvious to Democrats and independents that the saboteurs above are using the pandemic to seize power in upcoming elections. But it appears to me that the party “in power” lacks the courage to publicly call them out, preferring to fight with one hand tied behind their back.
One shudders to think of Trump’s 2025 revenge tour. The Putins of this world are saying, “Democracy has had its day. But only Strong Man governments get things done.” Will we still have enough franchised voters left in red states to prove them wrong?
Roland Van Deusen
Clayton
