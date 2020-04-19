The government has told us how to be safe

Your editorial on April 5 asked that state and county governments give the public the information as to what townships the positive tests cases reside in. Your main argument was that this was important in order for the public to protect themselves. I understand that fear of contacting the virus is a primary concern for all of us.
But according to the article on the same page by Mr. Scott Gray, we have been given the tools to protect ourselves: Stay at home. And if you must go out, treat everyone as though they are positive. That would mean maintain your distance and use devices to hinder the spread of the virus.
I feel that the real reason why people want to know where the positive cases are is so they can go to places where they feel that they are in control so they may not wear masks or gloves and perhaps not have to practice social distancing quite so vigorously. Having control over your life is not one of our rights listed in our Constitution or in our Declaration of Independence.
Your article seemed to say that our government has a duty to give this information to the public. Our government has explained how to be safe both in your home and outside it.
People who are sick have the right to their privacy. Our government should be protecting their rights and their privacy. Township maps should not be published for public viewing.
John Pratt
Gouverneur
