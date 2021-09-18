The history of National Cheesburger Day

Join me on today to enjoy National Cheeseburger Day.
The legend goes that teenager Lionel Sternberger, while working for his father at his sandwich shop the Rite Spot in Pasadena, Calif., was the original inventor of the cheeseburger.
One day, young Lionel just decided to add a slice of American cheese on a hamburger.
His dad liked the taste and added cheeseburgers to the menu.
The rest is history.
As more of us are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, it is now easier and safer to patronize our neighborhood restaurants.
Don’t forget to add a side order of fries.
Bon appetite!
Larry Penner
Great Neck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.