The leaders we need do not want the job

More than 20 weeks into Joe Biden’s presidency and I’m already seeing TRUMP 2024 flags flying from the backs of pickup trucks here in the north country. My observation is this: The people we need to seriously lead us simply don’t want the job.
I identify myself as a Colin Powell Republican. I admired his handling of the first war in Iraq. When asked how he was going to remove the Iraqi Army from Kuwait, he replied, “First we’re going to cut if off, and then we’re going to kill it.”
If people like Colin Powell won’t step up, then we stay stuck with these egocentrics like Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton. She made a declaration that it was “her turn” back in 2016, then wept the night she lost and wrote a book trying to figure out “What Happened.” Crybaby Trump went around pouting, “It’s not fair” after our founding fathers third branch of the U.S. government, the Supreme Court, told him to hit the outhouse.
Anyone who had paid the least bit of attention can come up with a short list of competent people. Rex Tillerson was the last guy who tried to help us out. If the private sector is only going to put all its profit in their pockets — then the rest of us can look forward to being hung out to dry.
Pay heed to the guy they caught on video at the Jan. 6 insurrection who exclaimed: “We need 30,000 guns,” to which his buddy replied: “Next time …”
Ed Kappesser
Sandy Creek
